Cong, INDIA bloc allies to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in? Jairam Ramesh says…

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday that the party leaders have not yet received the invitation for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi. The ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, June 9, in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

Ramesh said that only international leaders have received their invites for the oath taking ceremony tomorrow evening, and no invites have been sent to opposition leaders. He also said that if Congress leaders receive their invites, they will consider attending the ceremony.

“Only international leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Our leaders have not received the invitation yet. When our INDIA alliance leaders receive the invitation, we will think about it,” Jairam Ramesh said, reported ANI.

India sent invitations to Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda’, and Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi.

PM designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony will take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 pm tomorrow. His council of ministers will also take their oath.

In addition to attending the ceremony, all the leaders invited to the event will also attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu the same evening.

Earlier today, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said during the Congress Working Committee meeting, “The INDIA bloc will collectively take the decision on attending the ceremony.”

The Congress Working Committee unanimously passed the decision to make Rahul Gandhi the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

Venugopal said during the CWC meeting, “In this election, we raised burning issues such as unemployment, price rise, women’s issues, agniveer and social justice issue. These issues have to be continued in a greater manner inside Parliament as well. Rahul Gandhi is the best person to lead this campaign in the Lok Sabha. In the current scenario, for a better, stronger and vigilant Opposition, and for those who want to protect Constitution, it should be safe under Rahul Gandhi as LoP.”