'Desperate, hollow': Opposition reacts to PM Modi's midnight selfie video on NEET paper leak

The Opposition reacted sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rare selfie video posted on social media late Thursday night saying that the cabinet will take up the issue of paper leaks on Friday and discuss a draft bill to check irregularities in examinations. Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his video addressing reforms to prevent paper leaks. (PTI) Opposition leaders called the Prime Minister's response “hollow” and “desperate” and reiterated that nothing short of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation would do in light of ongoing nation-wide protests against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. What Prime Minister said In the video, Modi acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured listeners of implementing fast-track courts to “ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks”. He also announced that the cabinet will take up the issue in a meeting on Friday followed by the introduction of a new law regarding paper leaks in Parliament next week.

The Prime Minister, however, did not make any direct reference to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), an online satirical movement spearheading the student mobilisation with their demand for education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. ‘Hollow, pathetic’ Prime Minister's video drew sharp criticism from Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who said that the PM looked “desperate and hassled" breaking his silence on the matter almost two months after the protest started. He further went on to recall the government's initial denial of the 2026 NEET paper being leaked and called back to a similar leak in 2024 as well. “The Pradhan Mantri’s lack of commitment to accountability is evident from his failure to even mention the student protests or the brutality unleashed on them by his police forces on 20th July,” he wrote in a post on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also reacted to the video and wrote, “When Parliament is in session, the Prime Minister has to give a Statement on the floor of Parliament, not make a one-sided “Mann Ki Baat” outside Parliament by recording a video late at night!!”

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, demanded the education minister's resignation and asked the PM to not “insult students' intelligence with this pathetic midnight video". In addition to Pradhan's resignation, Gandhi also asked for action against officers alleged to have engaged in brutality against students during the CJP's July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

These demands were enumerated by Gandhi in his July 22 press conference and were also listed by Ramesh and Kharge in their respective social media posts. Former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal reacted to Modi's video with a video of his own highlighting the release of the 2024 NEET paper leak accused, labelling the Prime Minister's assurance of a fast track court as “hollow”.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia too criticised PM's message and wrote, “Stuck with the rigidity of the stick, they've landed on ‘Friends’.. Had to release the first video on Instagram at 12 midnight… This is GenZ's dominance, Remove Dharmendra Pradhan, or else who knows what else these kids will be forced to do now…”

Mahua Moitra, MP from the All India Trinamool Congress, said that there is “word on the street is Modiji scared now." "Doing damage control. Will set up judicial commission to give report in 3 months & Pradhan will step down pending enquiry. And Jantar Mantar will be cleared by Monday," she wrote.