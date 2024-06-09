Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi to take oath as prime minister today

Narendra Modi shows a letter by President Droupadi Murmu requesting him to form the country's new government as he was elected for his third term

NDA Parliamentary party leader and Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term today. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi at 7:15 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan's forecourt. Leaders from seven neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, will be attending the mega event. Besides Hasina and Muizzu, the other leaders attending the ceremony are Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Seychelles vice president Ahmed Afif, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Modi was elected as the NDA Parliamentary leader after a meeting of the alliance's newly elected MPs was held in the Parliament's central hall. President Murmu appointed Modi as the prime minister designate on Friday, soon after BJP chief JP Nadda submitted a letter confirming Modi’s election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party. Apart from Modi, the council of ministers under the new NDA government will also be sworn in on Sunday evening.

Senior BJP leaders such as Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh besides party president J P Nadda have been consulting the allies, including Telugu Desam Party's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, to finalise their share of representation in the government.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 results:

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, significantly lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress made substantial gains, winning 99 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition and defying predictions.