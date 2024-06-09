Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi to take oath as prime minister today
Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA Parliamentary party leader and Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term today. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi at 7:15 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan's forecourt. Leaders from seven neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, will be attending the mega event. Besides Hasina and Muizzu, the other leaders attending the ceremony are Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Seychelles vice president Ahmed Afif, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay....Read More
Modi was elected as the NDA Parliamentary leader after a meeting of the alliance's newly elected MPs was held in the Parliament's central hall. President Murmu appointed Modi as the prime minister designate on Friday, soon after BJP chief JP Nadda submitted a letter confirming Modi’s election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party. Apart from Modi, the council of ministers under the new NDA government will also be sworn in on Sunday evening.
Senior BJP leaders such as Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh besides party president J P Nadda have been consulting the allies, including Telugu Desam Party's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, to finalise their share of representation in the government.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 results:
According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, significantly lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress made substantial gains, winning 99 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition and defying predictions.
Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Will Congress, INDIA bloc allies attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in?
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday that the party leaders have not yet received the invitation for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi. The ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, June 9, in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Read more
Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: When, where to watch the oath ceremony?
All national television news channels will broadcast the oath ceremony of Modi live on TV and their social media channels at 7:15 pm on Sunday. Public service broadcaster Doordarshan will also run the live telecast of the event on their TV and YouTube channel.
The ceremony will also be streamed live on the YouTube channel and X account of the President of India. Read more
Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: JD(U) makes climbdown on Special status category demand just before Modi govt formation
In a big climbdown, the JD(U) on Saturday said it had not kept any condition like according special status to Bihar for extending support to BJP led NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , which will be formed for a third time on Sunday.
JD(U)'s Rajya Sabha MP and close confidant of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar , while talking to reporters in New Delhi in the evening, said there was no such condition such as according special status to Bihar in lieu of extending support to the NDA government as a key ally of the coalition. The JD(U) has 12 MPs , whose support is crucial for the government formation and stability of the BJP led coalition.
" There is no condition . We are giving unconditional support to the government. There is no such condition like according special status to Bihar," Jha said. Asked that senior party leader K C Tyagi had asserted that new BJP led NDA government should look into the special status demand, Jha said it could be a personal opinion of the leader.
" Our alliance with BJP is a pre-poll alliance and there is no precondition," Jha said.
Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi to be sworn in as Prime Minister for third consecutive term
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term on Sunday.
Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on June 9.
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will take the oath at 7:15 PM.
This is an extraordinary event as Narendra Modi is the only leader after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who has been elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term.
Alongside Narendra Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath on the same day.