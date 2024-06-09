Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony: Delhi police issues traffic advisory, several roads closed

Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on Sunday, June 9, after the NDA scored a majority in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. In view of the mega event that will begin at 7:15 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Forecourt, the Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory, alerting commuters of the closure of some roads and diversions in the national capital. Delhi Police personnel patrol Raisina Hill ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

“Almost 1,100 traffic staff have been deployed. They have been briefed about all the instructions. We have done all the rehearsals. An advisory has been issued for the general public for the traffic movement,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, traffic, Prashant Gautam, said, adding that proper arrangements have also been made for the foreign delegates and the heads of state who will be arriving for the oath-taking ceremony.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

According to the Delhi traffic police, several roads will be closed from 2 pm to 11 pm on Sunday. These include: Sansad Marg (between transport Bhawan and T-point Rafi Ahmed Kidwal Morg), North Avenue Road, South Avenue Road, Kushak Road, Rajaji Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Talkatora Road, and Pt Pant Marg.

No vehicles will be allowed to halt or park anywhere near - Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, and Talkatora Road, while all DTC buses will not be allowed to ply on the surrounding roads of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

“Vehicles found parked on the restricted roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. The towed vehicles would be parked in the Traffic Pit at Pandit Pant Marg towards Gole Dak Khana,” the traffic police said in its advisory.

Traffic diversion points (as and when necessary):

Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, Roundabout Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, Gole Dakhana, Roundabout RML, Roundabout GPO, Roundabout Patel Chowk, Roundabout Krishi Bhawan, Roundabout Sunehri Bagh, Roundabout Gol Methi, Roundabout KGPO, and Teen Murti.

Routes to avoid:

Sansad Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Rajaji Marg, Tyagraj Marg, and Akbar Road.

Meanwhile, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, PM Modi will visit Raj Ghat at 6:30 am, followed by a visit to the ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial at 7 am. He will also visit the War Memorial at 7:30 am. In view of this, heavy commercial vehicles and other vehicles will not be allowed on some routes between 6:45 am to 8:45 am.

The routes to avoid include - IP Marg, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Shanti Van to Y-Point (Salim Garh and MGM merging).

The routes on which diversions may be possible are Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A Point), Delhi Gate, Rajghat Chowk Shanti Van Crossing, Y-Point Salim Garh, Geeta Colony Flyover, and Subhash Park T-Point.

Security beefed up in Delhi, 8,000 guests in attendance

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up in the national capital and special measures have also been arranged for leaders from the neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region attending the high-profile event. The mega event will be attended by over 8,000 guests, including various professionals and cultural performers.

Seven foreign leaders from neighbouring countries will attend the event—leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, Maldives, and Seychelles—as part of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

According to reports, PM Modi's cabinet is expected to include 27 to 30 ministers, roughly a third of whom are allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and some ministers of state. The formula shared with allies suggests a cabinet minister’s post for every four to five MPs and a junior minister’s post for every two.

Notably, the BJP, which was seeking a third consecutive term in office and a third straight single-party majority, won 240 seats in the Lok Sabha election. However, NDA's overall tally stood at 293. On the other hand, the Congress won 99 seats in the general election, as per the ECI—its best performance since 2009. The opposition alliance—the INDIA bloc—has a tally of 234 seats.