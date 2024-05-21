Rajinikanth looks gleeful as he rides in a Rolls Royce in Abu Dhabi. Watch

Rajinikanth recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Vettaiyan with TJ Gnanavel. The actor is currently in UAE, spending time with his friends and taking a break before returning to Chennai. A video of him taking a joyride in a Rolls Royce is now doing rounds on social media. (Also Read: Rajinikanth on Vijayakanth receiving a posthumous Padma Bhushan: ‘I miss him’) Rajinikanth with Yussuf Ali in Abu Dhabi.

Rajinikanth in UAE

On Monday, Rajinikanth spent quality time with his friend MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, and some top company executives. While there, he visited Yusuff’s house in Abu Dhabi and took a ride in his Rolls Royce. A video shared by one of the company’s employees shows Rajinikanth looking gleeful as he rides in the swanky car to the residence, where the duo chat away.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Earlier this week, Rajinikanth also met Lulu Group’s COO Saifee Rupawala. Saifee shared pictures he clicked with the Tamil actor, writing, “Absolutely thrilled to have had the incredible opportunity to connect with the one and only Indian Superstar, Thalaivar.” Rajinikanth’s team and the retail giant have not announced whether the meeting was formal or informal. Earlier this year too, Yusuff met Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai.

Rajinikanth celebrates grandson’s birthday

Rajinikanth's daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth's son, Ved, turned nine on May 6. The actor and his wife Latha went to his grandson's birthday party. Rajinikanth and Latha greeted the guests and Ved's friends. While the birthday boy wore a team India jersey, his mother, Soundarya, donned a Chennai Super Kings jersey while carrying her younger son Veer.

Upcoming work

Rajinikanth has exciting films lined up for release. Apart from Vettaiyan, which will release in October and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, he will star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. The film’s announcement teaser was met with a good response but ran into trouble due to the music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Ilaiyaraaja sent the producers a legal notice for using one of his old songs without permission.