Amitabh Bachchan calls Rajinikanth 'same simple, down-to-earth dynamic star', posts unseen pic from Vettaiyan sets

Amitabh Bachchan has shared his pictures with Rajinikanth and praised the actor for being a "down-to-earth dynamic star". Taking to Instagram on Saturday and also on his blog, Amitabh Bachchan posted the photos, including an unseen one from the sets of their upcoming film, Vettaiyan. (Also Read | Rajinikanth hugs Amitabh Bachchan: See new pics from sets of Vettaiyan) Amitabh Bachchan showered praises on Rajinikanth.

Amitabh, Rajinikanth embrace each other

In the first picture shared on Instagram, the duo smiled as they embraced each other. Amitabh wrote, "Am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajni again .. he hasn’t changed at all .. the same simple humble down to earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness !!!"

Fans praise the superstars

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "The two faces that helped define Indian cinema in one frame!! Loved your two chemistry in Hum." "Rare sight of one stratosphere complementing another," wrote a person. A comment read, "Two sides of the same coin… inseparable & equally important… the undisputed Emperor meets the incomparable Thalaiva …" An Instagram user said, "Two Greatest Of All Time Legend In One Frame."

Amitabh shares unseen pic

On his blog, Amitabh posted a photo of the duo deep in conversation. In a monochrome picture, they stood side by side, smiling. Amitabh wrote, “...but the greater joy in being in the company of the Great RajniKant at work .. no change in him at all .. the same humble, simple, down to earth dynamic star .. what a privilege and honour.”

In the pictures, both the actors are dressed in suits.

Rajinikanth wore a dark blue blazer, black shirt and trousers. Amitabh opted for a dark blue blazer, white shirt, and grey waistcoat and trousers.

Amitabh, Rajinikanth will star together in Vettaiyan

On Thursday, similar pictures of the actors on Vettaiyan's sets emerged online. Vettaiyan will mark Amitabh's Tamil debut. The two stars last shared the screen space in Hum 33 years ago. Vettaiyan is scheduled for a worldwide release in October. The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan and Manju Warrier.