Rajinikanth hugs Amitabh Bachchan: See new pics from sets of Vettaiyan

New pictures from the sets of Vettaiyan have surfaced on social media. They feature veteran actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan sharing the frame, striking a pose, and holding each other in an embrace. (Also Read – Ilaiyaraaja sends legal notice to makers of Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rajinikanth’s Coolie: Report) Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth on the sets of Vettaiyan

Amitabh and Rajinikanth's pics

In the pictures, both the actors are dressed in suits. While Amitabh is seen in a dark blue blazer, white shirt, and grey waistcoat and trousers, Rajinikanth sports a dark blue blazer, black shirt and trousers. In the first picture, they're striking a pose standing next to each other. In the second one, they smile at each other sharing a hug. The two stars last shared the screen space in Hum 33 years ago. Vettaiyan will mark Amitabh's Tamil debut.

About Vettaiyan

Last week, makers of Vettaiyan made fresh announcements regarding the film's release on social media. Lyca Productions took to its X account on Sunday to reveal the new poster of the film.

The poster featured Rajinikanth pointing a gun at someone off-screen. He sported black sunglasses and a blue shirt, and carried a smile. The text on the poster read, "In Cinemas releasing worldwide October 2024."

The caption read, “Kuri vechachu. VETTAIYAN is all set to take charge in cinemas this OCTOBER (calendar emoticon) Get ready to chase down the prey!”

Vettaiyan, which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October. Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser of the movie on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film. Rajinikanth was spotted filming for the movie in various locations, such as Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin.

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya's film Lal Salaam. The Tamil sports drama tackled themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination. It opened to mixed reviews. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai.