Vijay's The GOAT director Venkat Prabhu denies poking fun at Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth's Coolie

The director of Vijay-starrer The Greatest of All Time seems to find himself in trouble. Venkat Prabhu recently shared a video on his Instagram stories that was poking fun at the trailers for commercial films. Given the content of the video, many believed the director was aiming Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. (Also Read: Coolie teaser: Rajinikanth rains gold on goons in Thalaivar 171 but not like you'd expect) Vijay and Rajinikanth in their upcoming films The Greatest of All Time and Coolie.

‘But what he's saying is true’

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video, apart from a screengrab of Venkat’s Instagram stories. They wrote, “Director @vp_offl reposted an Instagram story in which @Dir_Lokesh is being Mocked for #Coolie Title Teaser, Then Atlee....Now Lokesh..(sic)” Venkat replied to them, and while he denied poking fun at Lokesh and Rajinikanth’s Coolie, he claimed that he still agreed with what was being said in the video.

Venkat wrote, “No no no!!! It’s about all of us who are doing commercial flick!! And what he is sayings is kinda true too!!” He also put the onus on stars’ fans, questioning if they would accept filmmakers who veer from the usual commercial template while cutting trailers, adding, “If we try to give something different from the regular commercial template!! are the fans ready to accept.”

The video in question

On the video that Venkat re-shared, an Instagram user says, “Controversial opinion maybe but I think all these trailers that are dropping of big commercial films in Tamil are all the same trailer. All the same trailer! Every movie has the same trailer. (Imitates loud, thumping music) You’ll use retro music of some old movie, punch dialogues of their own old movies and the only thing original about it is we get excited as if it’s a new thing. Why are you reacting to the same thing, crazy people.”

The recently released title announcement video of Coolie saw music reprogrammed by Anirudh Ravichander but originally composed for the 1983 film Thanga Magan, called Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa. In the announcement video, Rajinikanth also utters his famous dialogue from the 1982 film, Ranga, which was taken from a lyric in the song Sambo Siva Sambo from his 1979 film Ninaithale Inikkum, which also starred Kamal Haasan.

