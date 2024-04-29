 Vijay's The GOAT director Venkat Prabhu denies poking fun at Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth's Coolie - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vijay's The GOAT director Venkat Prabhu denies poking fun at Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth's Coolie

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 29, 2024 12:47 PM IST

Venkat Prabhu shared a video on his Instagram stories that poked fun at trailers of commercial movies. Many thought the director was taking aim at Coolie.

The director of Vijay-starrer The Greatest of All Time seems to find himself in trouble. Venkat Prabhu recently shared a video on his Instagram stories that was poking fun at the trailers for commercial films. Given the content of the video, many believed the director was aiming Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. (Also Read: Coolie teaser: Rajinikanth rains gold on goons in Thalaivar 171 but not like you'd expect)

Vijay and Rajinikanth in their upcoming films The Greatest of All Time and Coolie.
Vijay and Rajinikanth in their upcoming films The Greatest of All Time and Coolie.

‘But what he's saying is true’

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video, apart from a screengrab of Venkat’s Instagram stories. They wrote, “Director @vp_offl reposted an Instagram story in which @Dir_Lokesh is being Mocked for #Coolie Title Teaser, Then Atlee....Now Lokesh..(sic)” Venkat replied to them, and while he denied poking fun at Lokesh and Rajinikanth’s Coolie, he claimed that he still agreed with what was being said in the video.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Venkat wrote, “No no no!!! It’s about all of us who are doing commercial flick!! And what he is sayings is kinda true too!!” He also put the onus on stars’ fans, questioning if they would accept filmmakers who veer from the usual commercial template while cutting trailers, adding, “If we try to give something different from the regular commercial template!! are the fans ready to accept.”

The video in question

On the video that Venkat re-shared, an Instagram user says, “Controversial opinion maybe but I think all these trailers that are dropping of big commercial films in Tamil are all the same trailer. All the same trailer! Every movie has the same trailer. (Imitates loud, thumping music) You’ll use retro music of some old movie, punch dialogues of their own old movies and the only thing original about it is we get excited as if it’s a new thing. Why are you reacting to the same thing, crazy people.”

The recently released title announcement video of Coolie saw music reprogrammed by Anirudh Ravichander but originally composed for the 1983 film Thanga Magan, called Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa. In the announcement video, Rajinikanth also utters his famous dialogue from the 1982 film, Ranga, which was taken from a lyric in the song Sambo Siva Sambo from his 1979 film Ninaithale Inikkum, which also starred Kamal Haasan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

 

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Vijay's The GOAT director Venkat Prabhu denies poking fun at Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth's Coolie
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On