Soundarya Rajinikanth celebrates birthday with Rajinikanth and baby Veer, says 'gods have blessed me with the best gift'

Actor Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth turned 38 on September 20. She took to her Instagram and shared a picture featuring his father and baby boy Veer from her birthday celebrations. She thanked all her fans for wishing her on her special day. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a saree with garland around her neck. She held Veer in her arms while sitting on a sofa. Rajinikath can be seen standing behind the sofa. He wore a white kurta while getting clicked with her daughter. Soundarya did not reveal her baby's face and hid it with a sticker. (Also read: Inside Rajinikanth's 71st birthday bash at home: Actor gets flowers from wife Latha, poses with daughter Soundarya)

She captioned the picture, “To every person who took time to wish me on my birthday yesterday. THANK YOU SO SO SO MUCH.. . gods have blessed me with the best gift this year, my Veer papa! And having this amazing gods child behind me always, life is a true blessing!!!” One of her fans commented, “God bless you.” Another fan wrote, “Such a lovely pic. Thalaivar and cute lil baby.” Other fan commented, “Many many happy returns of the day akka.”(cake and flower emoji). Many fans dropped heart emoji for his father.

Soundarya Rajinikanth is the daughter of Latha Rajinikanth and Rajinikanth. She has an elder sister, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. She started her career by working as an assistant director and assisting in the graphic designing department on films such as Baba, Majaa, Sandakozhi and Sivaji. She made her directorial debut with her father's film Kochadaiiyaan, apart from founding Ocher Picture Productions.

Soundarya got married to Vishagan Vanangamudi in 2019. Recently, the couple welcomed a baby boy and named him Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi. However, she hasn't revealed the face of her newborn.

Last year, Soundarya announced that she has partnered with video streaming service MX Player to produce an original web series on the Tamil epic, Ponniyin Selvan. Soundarya will produce the series under the banner May 6 Entertainment while her assistant Sooriyaprathap will direct the series.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON