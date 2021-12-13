Inside Rajinikanth's 71st birthday bash at home: Actor gets flowers from wife Latha, poses with daughter Soundarya

Actor Rajinikanth, who turned 71 on Sunday, celebrated his birthday with his family members at home. The pictures from the birthday celebration of the actor have been released by his publicist on Twitter.

In the pictures, Rajinikanth can be seen cutting the cake in the presence of his family members including his wife Latha Rajinikanth, and daughters--Aishwaryaa R Dhanush and Soundarya Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth's son-in-law Vishagan, grandsons, and other family members were also present.

Latha, in one of the photos, is seen handing over a bouquet to her husband. In another picture, Rajinikanth is seen with his daughter Soundarya and her husband Vishagan.

The pictures also gave a peek inside his home which was decorated with silver and red balloons. Idols of deities were also seen in one of the photos. His home was also adorned with garlands.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was recently seen in the Tamil film Annaatthe. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbhu Sundar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu. Upon the release of Annaatthe, Rajinikanth, in a post via voice-based social media platform Hoote, opened up on how the story behind Annaatthe was signed.

Annaatthe has been directed by Siva, who had collaborated with Rajinikanth for the first time. It was after seeing Siva’s film Viswasam that Rajinikanth wished to work with the filmmaker. “When Siva met me, he said it was easy to make a hit film with me. It left me stunned because nobody had said that to me before. He said that I should star in a story-based film and that it should be set in a village,” he had said.

Rajinikanth had said he asked Siva to come up with a village-based script in 15 days. “In 12 days, he came with the script. He told me he needs two and a half hours of my time and three bottles of water. At the end of the narration, I started crying, and I hugged him,” Rajinikanth had said.

In Annaatthe, Rajinikanth plays a village head. The story is centred on his relationship with his younger sister, played by Keerthy Suresh. Even though the film was heavily panned for its melodramatic brother-sister relationship scenes, the film managed to do well at the box office.

