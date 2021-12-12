Rajinikanth turns 71: Dhanush, Kalaiyarasan share heartfelt wishes for Thalaiva

South Indian actor Rajinikanth turns 71 today. Popularly referred to as ‘Thalaiva’ by his fans, Rajinikanth received a lot of best wishes from celebrities and fans on social media.

Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush and tweeted, “Happy birthday my Thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much.”

Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 11, 2021

Film composer Anirudh Ravichander posted a childhood picture of himself with Rajinikanth and wrote, “Happy birthday Thalaiva. We love you before, now and forever." Actor Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan wrote, “Happy Birthday to one and only thalaivar superstar in the history of cinema forever @rajinikanth Thalaiva.. ever young ever-energetic hero … long live Thalaiva love you #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth."

One fan shared a picture of himself with Rajinikanth and wrote, “Happy Birthday Thalaiva. Thalaiva You Are My Inspiration You Are My God You Are My Everything Without You I am Nothing. Thalaivaa I like You So Much Love You. Mahavatar Babaji Blessings Will Be Always With You #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.”

Sharing a black and white picture one Instagram, a user penned a heartfelt note for Rajini. It read, “Happy Birthday Thalaiva. You have surely touched the lives of many. From being a bus conductor to becoming India's superstar, your journey is loved by many many people. You have inspired me and many others to believe in oneself no matter what the hardships are. Happy 71st dada! You deserve love and utmost respect.”

Rajinikanth made his acting debut with the 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal, which was directed by the late K Balachander. In 1983, he made his Bollywood debut with the film Andha Kanoon along with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. It became the highest-grossing film at that time.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Siva directorial, Annaatthe. The film has grossed over ₹200 crores worldwide, despite getting a mixed response from critics and audiences.

