Rana Daggubati spills the beans on Vettaiyan: ‘It amazed me Rajinikanth was doing this film’

The creators of TJ Gnanavel's highly-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan have managed to keep the project shrouded in mystery. However, actor Rana Daggubati was more than willing to share some intriguing insights. In a podcast, Raw Talks with VK, he unveiled a few captivating details about the film, categorising it as a departure from the 'usual' Rajinikanth films. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan calls Rajinikanth 'same simple, down-to-earth dynamic star', posts unseen pic from Vettaiyan sets)

Rana on Vettaiyan

When asked about shooting with Rajinikanth for the highly-anticipated Tamil project, Rana said, “I have always wanted to work with him (Rajinikanth) but never thought it would be possible. I thought Jai Bhim (Gnanavel’s previous film with Suriya) was very impressive. Vettaiyan is not your usual Rajinikanth film. It amazed me he was doing a film like this. I don’t know if I should reveal it, but Vettaiyan is all about judiciary, police, and entrepreneurial systems; it’s a different and well-researched take. It also has Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh (Faasil) and me.”

Amitabh, Rajini shoot together

Recently, Amitabh shared unseen pictures of him and Rajinikanth on his blog and Instagram. “Am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajni again .. he hasn’t changed at all .. the same simple humble down to earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness !!!” he wrote, sharing the pictures on Instagram. In the picture he shared, the duo can be seen all smiles as they embrace each other. He also shared a monochrome picture of him and Rajinikanth on his blog.

The duo last shared the screen 33 years ago for the Hindi film Hum. Vettaiyan is slated for release in October. The film also stars Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan and Manju Warrier. Shooting is currently in progress and Rana revealed in the podcast that he has 10 days of shooting left. Vettaiyan will see music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who’s also composing for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie.

