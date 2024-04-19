Rishab Shetty shares pictures of his visit to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and meeting with Mohanlal

It looks like Rishab Shetty had a busy week with his wife, Pragathi Shetty. The couple celebrated Ram Navami together and even met Malayalam star Mohanlal later in the week. (Also Read: Mohanlal announces his next after Malaikottai Vaaliban, to be his 360th film) Rishab Shetty had a busy week as he visited Ayodhya and met Mohanlal.

Rishab's Ayodhya pics

Rishab and Pragathi took to Instagram to share pictures of their visit to Ayodhya during the temple consecration to wish fans a happy Ram Navami. “May the blessings of Sri Rama be with you forever. Happy Rama Navami to you and your family,” they wrote, sharing a reel of their visit on Thursday. In the reel, which is made of numerous clicks, Rishab and Pragathi can be seen dressed in traditional attire. They were invited to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22 and the actor shared pictures from then.

Meeting Mohanlal

Rishab also shared another set of pictures of him and his wife meeting Mohanlal. Sharing it, he wrote, “An honor and a pleasure to meet the legendary @mohanlal sir!” In the pictures, Mohanlal poses for clicks with both Rishab and Pragathi, apart from the trio posing for a click together. While it’s unknown why the actors met, fans left comments hoping Rishab directs Mohanlal someday. “Thanks Rishabh. We look forward seeing him performing under your direction too, love from Keralam,” wrote one fan, while another wanted them to act together, writing, “Please act together.”

Upcoming work

Rishab is currently directing and acting in Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, which is the prequel of his 2022 hit film Kantara. Vijay Kirgandur is producing the film under Hombale Films, with Ajaneesh Loknath composing the film’s music. Mohanlal is currently working with Prithviraj Sukumaran for his directorial, L2: Empuraan, which is the sequel of his 2019 hit film Lucifer. He will also play a cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa and has wrapped up shooting for Barroz.