Puneeth Rajkumar birth anniversary: Shiva Rajkumar, Rishab Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep and others remember the late actor

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar would’ve turned 49 on March 17. His brother Shiva Rajkumar and other Kannada actors like Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep and Dhananjay took to X to remember Puneeth on his birth anniversary. (Also Read: Puneeth Rajkumar birth anniversary: Looking back at when special treatment due to his lineage irked him) Puneeth Rajkumar would've turned 49 years old on March 17

Shiva Rajkumar remembers his brother

Shiva shared a picture of him with his brother Puneeth, apart from penning an emotional note in Kannada. “Happy Birthday, Appu,” he wrote in the caption. The note he penned reads, “Brother, you came into our lives as a gift and became Puneeth in everyone's hearts. People see God in you, you are a guide to many, their beloved deity, the power star loved by millions. (sic)”

He added, “But to me, you'll always be my little brother. My companion who walked holding my hand, my happiness found in your smile, my comfort, lying on my chest. You live in my heart forever like a king. Happy birthday, #Appu. (sic)”

Puneeth's wife Ashwini also remembered him on Instagram, writing, “Fond birthday remembrance of Appu…Forever in our hearts.”

Sandalwood stars remember Puneeth

Rakshit penned a post remembering Puneeth, writing, “Happy birthday to my beloved Appu. Honouring his unmatched contribution to Kannada cinema and enduring kindness. Remembering our beloved Appu sir on his birth anniversary. His legacy lives on! (sic)”

Rishab wrote, “Paramatma who always resides in all our hearts, Sardar of smiling face, Karnataka Ratna Dr. In memory of Puneeth Rajkumar Sir, (sic)” while Dhananjaya wrote, “Beloved power star Appu’s birthday memory. Remembering you with love and gratitude on your special day. (sic)”

Sudeep wrote that this is the day to ‘bring a smile on everyone’s faces,’ writing, “An auspicious day to all the friends and fans of #Appu #PuneethRajkumar. Let this day bring smiles on everyone's face. You Wil always be missed my friend. Happy March 17th to all. (sic)”

About Puneeth

Puneeth was born as Lohith on March 17, 1975. He died on October 21, 2021 due to cardiac arrest. He was actor-politician Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma’s fifth and youngest child. He married Ashwini Revnath in 1999 and has two daughters with her. He was cast in Premada Kanike in 1976 when he was only six months old. He debuted as an adult in 2002 with the film Appu, directed by Puri Jagannadh. His last film was the 2022 film Gandhada Gudi, which released posthumously.

