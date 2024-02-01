HT exclusive interview: Sapta Sagaradaache Ello director Hemanth Rao talks about his next film with Shiva Rajkumar

Kannada director Hemanth Rao has delivered back-to-back hits with his latest Rakshit Shetty-starrer, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A and Side B, turning out to be a blockbuster, too. The latest is that Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is working with Hemanth is in next film. The film announcement it set to be made on Thursday. Also read: Shiva Rajkumar opens up about Jailer's success, says he won't mind a spin-off on his character Hemanth Rao to collaborate with veteran actor Shiva Rajkumar.

Hemanth Rao clarifies it won't be a sci-fi film

Recently, Shiva Rajkumar has been working across the south film industries and featuring in mega hits like Jailer and Captain Miller. This is the first Kannada film announcement for the actor in 2024 and the fact that he will be working with Hemanth Rao has created a tremendous buzz. The star said in a recent interview that he is excited to work with the Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu director.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Speaking exclusively to HT, director Hemanth Rao said, “There have been reports that this is a sci-fi film, but it is not a sci-fi film. It is an action drama, which Shivanna sir has not done in his career. As a fan boy watching his films growing up, I want to see him in a new role and I think this is very different. He is also very excited about the film."

More about the upcoming film

The director refused to divulge more about the project. Sources also told HT that this movie will have historic elements and will be a period film. The movie will be released in 2025 and is a going to be mounted on a large-scale.

As per sources, the director is just finishing the script and the movie will go into pre-production soon. Shiva Rajkumar has to complete his film Bhairathi Ranagal directed by Narthan before he starts work on this.

Given that Shiva Rajkumar is looking forward to his project with Hemanth Rao, it looks like there is something exciting in store for the audience. Hemanth has always made films that have strong narratives, excellent music and great performances also.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our WhatsApp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place