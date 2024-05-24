Ajay Devgn stands with J&K Police in new pics as Rohit Shetty announces Kashmir 'schedule wrap' of Singham Again

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has shared pictures from the sets of his upcoming cop film Singham Again. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Rohit gave an update that he has wrapped up the Kashmir schedule of his film. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone in cop avatar recreates Ajay Devgn's iconic pose in Singham Again pic) Ajay Devgn poses in new photos shared by Rohit Shetty.

Rohit shares pics of Ajay Devgn

Rohit posted photos of actor Ajay Devgn from the sets in Kashmir. He was seen surrounded by J&K Police vehicles. On his Instagram, he shared a picture of Ajay in uniform. Rohit wrote, "Schedule wrap! Thank you Kashmir." With the film, Ajay is reprising his role of Bajirao Singham.

Giving a glimpse of his look in the third instalment, Rohit further wrote, "Bajirao Singham! SSP (SOG) Special Operations Group Jammu & Kashmir Police...Singham Again... Coming Soon." During the shoot, Ajay and Rohit also met with the jawans of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

About Singham Again

Singham Again also stars Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits. Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024.

Recently, actor Jackie Shroff, who plays a pivotal role in the film, expressed his gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir government for their unwavering support to the film industry professionals who visit the UT for shooting movies and other projects. "The people here are incredibly helpful and kind, and the administration is very supportive," said Jackie while praising the hospitality and seamless cooperation he received during his time in Jammu and Kashmir, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"The way this place is beautiful; the same way your people are beautiful. It was a lot of fun. You have handled so much. And film support, police support, army support, people's support, everyone's support. And it was nice to see so many tourists. Everyone enjoyed. The people here also enjoyed it. We enjoyed it the most. We love you very much," he had added.