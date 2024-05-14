Anil Kapoor is more successful than me, but I am happier and more content than him: Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor candidly opened up about the equation he shares with his brothers Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. The actor was speaking to Shivani Pau, when he shared that even though there are comparisons made, it does not affect their relationship with each other. (Also read: Maheep Kapoor opens up on Sanjay Kapoor's extra-marital affair, says he doesn't want same thing to happen to Shanaya) Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor have been in the film industry for many years.

During the conversation, Sanjay said, “I’m not saying there’s no competition. I think it’s a person-to-person thing. I think even though Anil is more successful than me, I always feel that I am happier and more content than him, for whatever reason. I am always saying God is kind. Even if I’ve achieved less than him, I just feel I’m happier. I’m always in a better mood. I’m not saying he’s sad or anything, but I don’t know how to put it. But I feel I’m more content than him.”

Sanjay also opened up about the bond he shares with his brothers and said, “We lived together, and we were living in a two-bedroom hall when we started off. We are a very close-knit family. Obviously, then you have your own children, everything. There are times when I don’t meet Anil or Boney maybe for a month or month and a half also. But we respect each other, we love each other, and we are intelligent enough to know, okay, this is part of movie making.”

Sanjay Kapoor was launched into the industry by his brother, producer Boney Kapoor, in Prem (1995). The film, which also starred Tabu, failed at the box office. He starred in films like Auzaar, Mohabbat, and Sirf Tum. He was last seen in the Netflix release Murder Mubarak.

Meanwhile, Anil was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter.