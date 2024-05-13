Maheep Kapoor opens up on Sanjay Kapoor's extra-marital affair, says he doesn't want same thing to happen to Shanaya

Maheep Kapoor is known for being outspoken about her personal life. The former model, who is married to Sanjay Kapoor, is also preparing for her daughter Shanaya Kapoor's debut. In a recent interview with Zoom, she remembered Sanjay's extramarital affair and how he is a stricter parent to Shanaya. (Also read: Maheep Kapoor and other Bollywood Wives take over Sydney. See pics) Maheep Kapoor recently opened up on how Sanjay Kapoor's extra-marital relationship impacted him as a parent.

Maheep Kapoor reveals why Sanjay is a stricter parent

Maheep opened up on her decision to address infidelity in her marriage and how it has affected Sanjay to be a more protective father. She said, “I think it’s Sanjay who feels that. I think he has dated so many women, so he has realised that all that kameena s**t that he did… he gets paranoid with his daughter. It’s the truth. He would go mental about Shanaya, my son… he was like fine, he is okay but with Shanaya, I had to tell him to calm down. Then I realised he is thinking what if some boy does what he did. He is stricter one but now he is a little calmer with Shanaya.”

When Maheep Kapoor opened on dealing with infidelity

In the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep confessed to Seema, “Now you know it Seema. Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this s**t up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also.”

About Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Maheep featured in two seasons of the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, along with her friends - Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh (formerly known as Seema Khan) and Neelam Kothari. Maheep's husband Sanjay and Chunky Panday and Samir Soni married to Bhavna and Neelam respectively also had brife appearances on the show. The reality series delves into the personal lives, friendships, challenges and lifestyle of Maheep, Bhavna, Neelam and Seema.

Maheep's daughter Shanaya will make her acting debut with Mohanlal starrer Malayalam epic - Vrushabha.