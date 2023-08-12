Sanjay Kapoor: OTT revived my career but you can’t say that an actor who can’t get films, gets into OTT

From films and anthologies to web series, Sanjay Kapoor has been a part of all formats on OTT with projects such as The Fame Game, Bloody Daddy, Lust Stories and the latest Made in Heaven 2 among others. And the actor calls streaming an integral part of modern filmmaking, asserting that it helps providing avenue for creative expression and character development which is its USP. Sanjay Kapoor has featured in several OTT projects including The Fame Game, Bloody Daddy and Lust Stories.

“Filmmaking is not just confined to theatrical releases now, and OTT is a big part of entertainment. You see big-banner films like Bawaal also came out on streaming. So, we can’t say that an actor who is not doing or getting films, move towards OTT,” states Kapoor.

As for Bloody Daddy, which was a “massy action entertainer”, where the actor played a villainous role, the 57-year-old says it would have been nicer “if it released on the big screen, but I get it the producers would have felt OTT was the right option to release it.”

WRITERS’ PARADISE

Emphasising the ever-evolving nature of streaming platforms, Kapoor feels that it has given chances to writers and actors to give their best. “With the rise of web shows, writers have found the freedom to construct intricate character arcs and deliver narratives that are driven by content,” says Kapoor, pointing the limitations of traditional cinema.

“A three-hour movie doesn’t have time to develop the story [extensively]. But, the web series offer a canvas where characters can be explored in depth. It also gives opportunities to writers to build up on a character and I think that’s the best thing about OTT. A lot of actors really get to shine because they get that kind of screen time and character sketch,” he elaborates.

THE SECOND INNINGS

Reflecting on his own journey on the digital medium in the last three years, Kapoor doesn’t hesitate in admitting that it sort of gave a second life to his showbiz career.

“The kind of opportunities OTT has given me, it has played a crucial role in reviving my film career and there is no doubt in that. It’s reach is unbelievable,” he says, adding, “I say it all the time that Lust Stories changed my life. It was a 30-minute short film, but it changed everything for me.”

Highlighting another difference between big screen outings and OTT releases, the actor says the attention in the latter is “not solely on an actor’s appearance”, but also their “ability to suit the role they portray”.

NO COMPETITION

While the debate around OTT being a threat to the big screen has been on for a while, Kapoor doesn’t see any competition or threat. “Theatres are not going anywhere,” he assures, noting that certain films, like Pathaan, are best experienced on the big screen.

The actor adds that OTT releases have opened doors for him, granting him opportunities he might not have encountered otherwise. However, he cautions against the misuse of sensitive topics for sensationalism on OTT. “When you approach a social topic, it has to be done in a proper way, and it shouldn’t be the USP of the show. I turned down roles because some makers were adding unnecessary explicit content to sell the project,” says the actor.

Discussing the need for censorship, Kapoor urges for a balanced approach. “If censorship is done aesthetically, then there should be. While creative freedom is vital, there must be a line that isn’t crossed, and censorship can serve as a means to maintain that balance,” he asserts, while also stressing the viewer’ responsibility to make informed choices.