Who will attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony?

Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on Sunday, June 9, after the NDA scored a majority in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The mega event will begin at 7:15 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Forecourt in the national capital. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi displays a letter from the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, inviting him to form the next central government, outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 7, 2024.(AP)

According to the officials, over 8,000 guests, including various professionals and cultural performers, will attend the oath-taking ceremony. The guest list has been kept compact, given the ensuing G7 meeting in Italy, for which Modi will leave later in the week, reported ANI, citing sources. Following the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu will host a banquet for the dignitaries at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Who are the special invitees for Modi's oath-taking ceremony?

Leaders from neighbouring nations and the Indian Ocean region will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi. Several heads of state will attend Modi's oath ceremony as part of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay have accepted invitations to the event. Vande Bharat loco pilot Aishwarya S Menon from Chennai Railway Division and Asia's first female loco pilot, Surekha Yadav, have been invited to the event. Additionally, sanitation workers, transgender staff and labourers who contributed to the Central Vista Project will be honoured guests at the ceremony for the new government. According to media reports, rat-hole miners who assisted in rescuing 41 trapped construction workers in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi collapsed tunnel last year have also been invited. Several distinguished religious leaders, lawyers, doctors, artists, cultural performers, and influencers will also attend the oath-taking ceremony. Reportedly, participants acknowledged by Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, along with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awardees, will be in attendance. Apart from these, outgoing Parliamentarians, BJP leaders, NEC members, and other MPs, MLAs, and MLCs will attend the event.

PM Modi's cabinet is expected to include 27 to 30 ministers, roughly a third of whom are allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and some ministers of state. The formula shared with allies suggests a cabinet minister’s post for every four to five MPs and a junior minister’s post for every two.

In the recently held general elections, the BJP bagged 240 seats, and the National Democratic Alliance secured a majority of 293 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. On the other hand, the Congress won 99 seats in the general election, while the INDIA bloc bagged 234 seats.