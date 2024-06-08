Who are Aiswarya S Menon and Surekha Yadav, loco pilots attending Narendra Modi's oath tomorrow?

Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony for his third term as the prime minister on Sunday, June 9, will feature 8,000 special guests, including Vande Bharat loco pilot Aishwarya S Menon from Chennai Railway Division and Asia's first female loco pilot Surekha Yadav. These railway employees are invited to PM-designate Modi's swearing in. Vande Bharat loco pilot Aishwarya S Menon (L) and Asia's first female loco pilot Surekha Yadav

Additionally, sanitation workers, transgender staff and labourers who contributed to the Central Vista Project will be honoured guests at the ceremony for the new government.

Who is Aishwarya S Menon?

- According to a report from The Times of India, Aishwarya S Menon, a senior assistant loco pilot from the Chennai railway division, was invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union cabinet in New Delhi on Sunday.

- Menon, currently operating the Vande Bharat Express, was selected for her vast experience. She has completed over two lakh footplate hours piloting various trains, including the Vande Bharat Express and Jan Shatabdi.

- Senior officials have praised her keen vigilance and thorough understanding of railway signalling.

- Menon he has consistently operated the Chennai–Vijayawada and Chennai–Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express services.

Who is Surekha Yadav?

- Surekha Yadav, Asia's first female locomotive pilot, will be present at Narendra Modi's oath ceremony, news agency PTI reported on Friday, quoting a Central Railway official.

- Yadav, currently steering the Vande Bharat train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Solapur, is among the ten locomotive pilots invited for the event scheduled on June 9 in New Delhi.

- Originally from Satara in western Maharashtra, Yadav made history as India's first female train driver in 1988 and has since garnered several state and national awards for her accomplishments.

- She holds the distinction of being the premier female locomotive pilot of the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express, which operates between Solapur and CSMT in Mumbai.