Narendra Modi thanks Elon Musk, assures good business environment

NDA Parliamentary leader and Prime Minister-elect, Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his gratitude to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for his congratulatory greetings to the former on winning the 2024 India general elections. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk (via REUTERS)

Modi appreciated the billionaire's wishes and said that the youth of the country, predictable policies and stable democratic polity will continue to provide the business environment for the business partners.

"Appreciate your greetings @elonmusk. The talented Indian youth, our demography, predictable policies and stable democratic polity will continue to provide the business environment for all our partners," he said in a post on X.

Three days after the Lok Sabha results were announced on Tuesday, Musk extended his wishes to Modi and talked about the future of his companies in India.

“Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India," he said.

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Narendra Modi as the prime minister-designate after he was elected as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners submitted their letters of support.

In the recently held elections, the BJP-led NDA won 293 seats, while the opposition's INDIA bloc won 234 seats out of the 543 parliamentary constituencies.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Musk would put up his first Indian Tesla plant in Maharashtra, Gujarat or Tamil Nadu. The potential $3 billion investment by the automobile maker comes at a time when India, earlier this year, lowered its import taxes on certain electric vehicles produced by carmakers that commit to invest at least $500 million.

Musk was also scheduled to visit India between April 20 and 22, but his trip was cancelled at the last minute. He cancelled his visit citing heavy obligations from Tesla, and expressed his plans to visit the country later this year.

Apart from Musk, dozens of businessmen and world leaders congratulated Modi on his win in the elections including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.