Tesla founder Elon Musk postpones India trip, claims report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Elon Musk was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his trip to India.

New Delhi: Elon Musk, Tesla chief and one of the world's richest people, has postponed his much-awaited trip to India. The SpaceX founder and CEO was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi during his two-day trip to the country.

Elon Musk gestures as he attends a political festival in Italy. (Reuters file photo)
Elon Musk gestures as he attends a political festival in Italy. (Reuters file photo)

Tesla and PM Modi's office haven't reacted to the Reuters report on the postponement, which cited three people familiar with the matter.

Last week, Elon Musk, who also owns X (formerly Twitter), confirmed his meeting with PM Modi in India.

"Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India," he wrote on X.

Elon Musk was expected to announce an investment of 2-3 billion dollars, to build a factory in India.

Elon Musk had met PM Modi during the latter's visit to the United States in June last year. The Tesla chief had discussed PM Modi, his plans to visit India in 2024 and Tesla's plan to enter the Indian market and setting up the much-anticipated factory.

The announcement of Elon Musk's visit to India had come months after the central government announced a new electric vehicle policy, which offered import duty concessions to those setting up manufacturing units in India with a minimum investment of 500 million dollars.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

