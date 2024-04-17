 Elon Musk's India visit: Tesla entry, meet with space startups and more - Hindustan Times
Elon Musk's India visit: Tesla entry, meet with space startups and more

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 08:46 AM IST

Elon Musk in India: Elon Musk will reportedly arrive in India on April 21 and meet PM Modi on April 22.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and PM Modi are likely to meet on April 22, following which the company's entry into India will be announced, it was reported. A senior government official told Moneycontrol that there will be a general announcement made on the EV maker's India entry. As per the report, it would be "more of a signalling".

Elon Musk in India: Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles, California, US. (Reuters)
Elon Musk in India: Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles, California, US. (Reuters)

Tesla's India entry

The official told the outlet, “To announce a specific site Tesla typically needs board approval, which may happen only later. For now, Musk may welcome the EV policy and say that he looks forward to being in Indian market soon.”

What Elon Musk has said so far on his India visit

On his visit to India, the Tesla chief executive said, “Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!”
What we know about Elon Musk-PM Modi meeting?

Elon Musk will reportedly arrive in India on April 21 and meet PM Modi on April 22 following which a press release and a video after the interaction can be expected.

Elon Musk's to meet space startups?

Elon Musk may also meet with Indian space companies including Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, Bellatrix Aerospace and Dhruva Space, Bloomberg reported citing requests received by the firms from the government to save the date for a meeting with Elon Musk in New Delhi on April 22.

What about Starlink announcement?

Elon Musk could announcee Starlink services during the visit.Starlink set up a wholly owned unit in India in 2021 but has been waiting for government approvals to launch its services.

