Q4 results today: ICICI Lombard, Tata Communications among 10 companies to post earnings
Q4 results today: Share of the companies are expected to react to the Q4 results on April 18 as the stock market is closed today on account of Ram Navami.
Q4 results today: Ten companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4 FY24) today (April 17). These include: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Tata Communications, Just Dial, Angel One, DRA Consultants, Gretex Corporate Services, Hardcastle & Waud Mfg. Co., Hathway Cable & Datacom, Infomedia Press, and KCL Infra Projects. Share of the companies are expected to react to the Q4 results on April 18 as the stock market is closed today on account of Ram Navami.
Read more: OnePlus products to disappear from some retail stores in India? Company finally reacts
Stock market on April 16
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their losses dragged down by heavy selling in IT stocks amid weak global trends and tensions in the Middle East. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 456.10 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 72,943.68 while NSE Nifty declined 124.60 points or 0.56 per cent to close at 22,147.90. Meanwhile in the broader market, BSE smallcap climbed 0.57 per cent and midcap index was up 0.05 per cent.
Read more: IMF changes lending rules to speed up debt restructuring
What about sectoral indices on April 16?
On the same day, IT declined 2.32 per cent, tech (2.09 per cent), bankex (0.50 per cent), metal (0.36 per cent), capital goods (0.26 per cent) and commodities (0.24 per cent) while energy, consumer discretionary, healthcare, industrials, consumer durables, oil & gas, and power were the gainers.
Read more: IMF projects India's 2024 growth at 6.8%, remains fastest-growing major economy
Stock market in the past three sessions?
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies lost ₹7,93,529.61 in three days as the stock market fell amid tensions in the Middle east.
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs