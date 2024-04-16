 OnePlus products to disappear from some retail stores in India? Company finally reacts - Hindustan Times
OnePlus products to disappear from some retail stores in India? Company finally reacts

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2024 04:54 PM IST

A retailers' body had threatened to remove OnePlus products from their shelves unless the company addresses their grievances.

After a much-publicised letter from a retailers’ body revealed its intentions to remove all OnePlus products from their shelves over “unresolved issues”, the company has finally reacted.

OnePlus has finally reacted after a retailers' body had threatened to remove its products from their shelves.(HT_PRINT)
OnePlus has finally reacted after a retailers' body had threatened to remove its products from their shelves.(HT_PRINT)

Last week, retailers had expressed their disappointment at the current situation that was causing them extreme distress in selling OnePlus products and they indicated the company should come up with an immediate solution.

"Despite our persistent efforts to address these concerns with your company, little progress or resolution has been achieved,” said the South India Organised Retailers Association (ORA), in its letter to the company.

The deadline for removing OnePlus products from these offline stores was set at May 1.

Among the difficulties listed were booking low profit margins on OnePlus products, financial strain from non-moving products, delays and complications in warranty and service claims processing and complications arising from bundling schemes.

The letter had concluded by saying, “Regrettably, the ongoing issues have left us with no alternative but to discontinue the sale of your products in our stores.”

However, now the company has reacted for the first time. "At present, we are working with our partners to address the areas highlighted, ensuring our continued commitment to a strong and prosperous relationship going forward," a OnePlus spokesperson was quoted as saying by India Today.

Considering that ORA had indicated that OnePlus should take immediate steps to provide a solution, this reaction by OnePlus looks to be the first recognition of the urgent ORA plea to address concerns and that too before April-end.

ORA had indicated that proactive measures are required to be taken by OnePlus to make sure the partnership flourishes. That would require a further outreach by the company.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / OnePlus products to disappear from some retail stores in India? Company finally reacts
