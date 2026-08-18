SIT probe into ghee procurement case going in right direction: Kerala HC

The Kerala high court on Monday said that the SIT probe into the ghee misappropriation case at the Sabarimala temple was proceeding in the proper direction. HT Image

The SITm led by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau SP MJ Sojan submitted a progress report on the probe before the HC division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and KV Jayakumar.

The court noted that certain records were seized from offices of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which administers the Sabarimala temple, at Sabarimala, Nilakkal, Erumeli, Pathanamthitta, Pandalam and Thiruvananthapuram. Records were also seized from offices of the milk cooperative MILMA, which supplied the ghee to the temple, at Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram. The verification and scrutiny of the records and questioning are being pursued vigorously, the HC was told.

“We direct the officer to ensure that no stone is left unturned and that all possible efforts are taken to carry out a comprehensive and foolproof investigation in an expeditious manner,” the bench said.

The suo motu case pertains to alleged irregularities in the procurement of ghee to prepare aravana payasam, a traditional offering at the temple.

The Chief Vigilance and Security Officer of TDB had told the couty that an e-tender process was abandoned by TDB officials to favour the procurement of ghee from MILMA on the basis of recommendation of Murari Babu, the then administrative officer, that the cooperative’s ghee was of superior quality and less quantity would be required. The TDB, headed by Prasanth, went on to approve the procurement of 1,65,000 litres of ghee from Milma at ₹510 per litre during the 2025-26 pilgrimage season. The court was informed that the ghee was procured from MILMA at a higher price while the lowest bidder quoted ₹369 per litre at the same quality. It was found that TDB could have saved ₹2.27 crore if the highest bidder was selected.