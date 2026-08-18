Dimagi Naxal Party's Instagram account temporarily restricted after blowing up on platform

The Instagram handle of the newly formed Dimagi Naxal Party (DNP) was restricted in India on Monday before becoming accessible again after being unavailable for about two hours in the morning, its creators claimed. The party has now changed their handle on Instagram from dimaginaxalpartyy to dimaginaxalpartyy_india. (Instagram/dimaginaxalpartyy_india)

Created on August 15 after PM Modi used the term “dimagi Naxals” in his Independence Day speech, the account said two posts were removed on August 16 and 17 under legal requirements. The DNP’s followers rose from 204,000 at 2 pm to 272,000 by 10 pm. It alleged its handle could not be found through Instagram search, describing the restriction as a “shadow ban”. On X, it wrote, “We are EDUCATED, We Use Brain.”

The party has now changed their handle on Instagram from dimaginaxalpartyy to dimaginaxalpartyy_india.