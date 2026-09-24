'Congress fought for freedom, won’t stay silent’: Rahul Gandhi amid ECI row

“It is because I come from a political family and I have spent more than 50 years in a political family. No political leader who operates in a democratic environment can say or make such a statement,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader was addressing a press conference at Indira Bhavan in New Delhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party, which “fought for freedom”, would not remain silent over the Election Commission row.

Why did two Election Commissioners object to changes in Form 6?

Why did two Election Commissioners object to changes in Form 6?

How has the change in Form 6 affected first-time voters in India?

How has the change in Form 6 affected first-time voters in India?

What proof did Rahul Gandhi claim to have regarding rigging in Indian elections?

What proof did Rahul Gandhi claim to have regarding rigging in Indian elections?

“Because in India, there is a fundamental force called anti-incumbency that very quickly starts to resist any government, and it does not spare anybody,” he said.

Gandhi cited the example of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, saying, “Indira Gandhi ji wins the Bangladesh war, is at the height of her popularity, and then suddenly, within a year or two, there is massive anti-incumbency, massive pressure.”

On the Election Commission, Gandhi said, “The Election Commission is the institutional protector of the vote. It is their responsibility to protect the vote.”

He alleged that Indian elections, including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections, were being “rigged”, adding that he had presented what he described as proof to support his claim.

“I am not speaking in the air. I have shown it with proof,” Gandhi said, claiming there was “more than enough information” to establish his allegation.