'Congress fought for freedom, won’t stay silent’: Rahul Gandhi amid ECI row
The Congress leader was addressing a press conference at Indira Bhavan in New Delhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party, which “fought for freedom”, would not remain silent over the Election Commission row.
The Congress leader was addressing a press conference at Indira Bhavan in New Delhi.
“It is because I come from a political family and I have spent more than 50 years in a political family. No political leader who operates in a democratic environment can say or make such a statement,” Gandhi said.
Deep Dive
“Because in India, there is a fundamental force called anti-incumbency that very quickly starts to resist any government, and it does not spare anybody,” he said.
Gandhi cited the example of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, saying, “Indira Gandhi ji wins the Bangladesh war, is at the height of her popularity, and then suddenly, within a year or two, there is massive anti-incumbency, massive pressure.”
On the Election Commission, Gandhi said, “The Election Commission is the institutional protector of the vote. It is their responsibility to protect the vote.”
He alleged that Indian elections, including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections, were being “rigged”, adding that he had presented what he described as proof to support his claim.
“I am not speaking in the air. I have shown it with proof,” Gandhi said, claiming there was “more than enough information” to establish his allegation.
Rahul demands CEC's resignation
Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were "deshdrohis" (traitors) as they "destroyed" India's vote, and demanded the immediate resignation of the CEC.
The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha asserted that Modi and Shah would be investigated for what they have done to this country.
Slamming Kumar, he said what the CEC has done is an act against the Indian nation.
"This is an attack on the Constitution and the legal structure of the country. You were supposed to ensure that the vote was protected. We have enough information to prove this with certainty. There are going to be consequences to this. We are not going to let democracy be destroyed and sit silent. Those responsible will be punished," Gandhi said at a press conference at the Indira Bhawan here.
Gandhi said his suggestion to Kumar is that he should turn approver as that would be an act of nationalism.
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