HT Evening News Brief Sept 24: 9 dead in Greater Noida fire tragedy, another teen harassed in Bihar

At the Asian Games, India increased its medal tally to 15. Meanwhile, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader warned of a possible expansion of the war to a new front in the Indian Ocean.

The Greater Noida fire tragedy claimed nine lives, while a video surfaced showing a teenager being sexually harassed in broad daylight in Bihar, days after a teen girl and boy faced harassment in Jamui.

How did the driver and conductor react during the Greater Noida bus fire incident?

How did the driver and conductor react during the Greater Noida bus fire incident?

In other news, TV actor Ishwar Thakur, known for his role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0, has been admitted to the ICU with a kidney infection, with his family seeking financial assistance.

9 dead as AC sleeper bus catches fire in Greater Noida; driver, conductor flee Nine people were killed after an AC sleeper bus they were travelling in caught fire in Greater Noida late on Wednesday. According to the police, the bus with 35 passengers was travelling from Noida to Mahoba when the incident took place in Dayanatpur village in Jewar, on the Yamuna Expressway. The bus driver and conductor managed to flee the spot.

In a statement, the Greater Noida police said the fire erupted after a blast in the bus' AC. "The fire broke out after a spark or blast in the bus’s AC caused the engine lubricating oil to catch fire, allowing the flames to spread rapidly," it said. Read more.

Another teen sexually harassed in Bihar's Samastipur after Jamui horror; 4 arrested Four people were arrested in connection with a video showing a teenaged girl and man being harassed in broad daylight in Bihar — an incident that surfaced just days after footage of a girl and boy being assaulted triggered nationwide outrage.

In the Samastipur case, the action on Wednesday night came after a video of a group of men surrounding the teen and the man surfaced on Wednesday evening. The men are seen sexually assaulting the girl and grabbing her by her arms, even as she struggles to free herself. They are also seen hurling indecent remarks and passing gestures at her. Read more.

Iran may extend war to Indian Ocean if US attacks again: Khamenei's adviser Iran could expand the geographical scope of its war to the Indian Ocean if the United States launches another attack, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader has warned, as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high.

"Since the conflict has spread from the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, it is possible that, in response to more war, the front will expand even further, reaching the Indian Ocean and perhaps beyond," said Yahya Rahim Safavi in a video released by Iran's Fars news agency. Read more here.

Asian Games 2026 Day 6: Skeet bronze brings 8th shooting medal for India; total tally up to 15 India have enjoyed a productive but bittersweet Day 6 at the Asian Games. Roshibina Devi delivered the standout early result with a historic wushu silver, while Satnam Singh and Salman Khan claimed bronze in the men's double sculls. Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal later added a skeet mixed-team bronze, taking India's overall medal tally to 15.

The men's Kabaddi team also assured another medal by reaching the semifinals, while India produced a commanding 8-2 victory over South Korea in hockey. Squash brought further promise, while Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna, Abhay Singh and Veery Chotrani reaching the quarterfinals. Check updates here.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Ishwar Thakur in ICU, ‘unresponsive’ with kidney infection, family seeks urgent financial help Television actor Ishwar Thakur, known for his roles in shows such as F.I.R. and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0, has been hospitalised in Thane, Maharashtra, due to a kidney ailment. His family has now appealed for financial assistance through crowdfunding to help cover the cost of his treatment.

Ishwar’s sister, Jayshree, took to his Instagram Stories to share an update about his health and request financial help. Read more.

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