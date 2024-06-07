Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulates Narendra Modi ahead of swearing-in

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulated Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi on winning the 2024 general elections in India. Musk on Friday took to social media platform X to extend his well wishes to Modi, and talked about the future of his companies in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk during their meeting in New York City in 2023 (Reuters)(via REUTERS)

Three days after the Lok Sabha results 2024 were declared, Elon Musk tweeted, “Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India.”

PM-designate Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest political party in India on June 4, bagging 240 out of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats.



Its rival party, Indian National Congress, won 99 seats. the While BJP on its own did not have enough seats to touch the majority mark this election, the NDA alliance is set to form the government with 293 seats.

Speculations are rife that Elon Musk will put up his first Indian Tesla plant in Maharashtra, Gujarat or Tamil Nadu. The potential $3 billion investment by the electronic carmaker comes at a time when India, earlier this year, lowered its import taxes on certain electric vehicles produced by carmakers that commit to invest at least $500 million.

Musk also had plans to visit India between April 20 and 22, but his trip was cancelled at the last minute. He cancelled his visit citing heavy obligations from Tesla, and expressed his plans to visit the country later this year.

“Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year," wrote Elon Musk on X days before his trip to India.

Apart from Musk, dozens of businessmen and world leaders congratulated Narendra Modi on his win in the elections including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.