Exclusive: Amrita Rao joins Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi in Jolly LLB 3

Subhash Kapoor directed Jolly LLB 3 is proving to be a reunion of the first and second instalment of the franchise. While actors Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi reprise their roles from the second part that released in 2017, actor Arshad Warsi marks a return to the series after playing the eponymous character in the first film from 2013. Actor Saurabh Shukla, who played Justice Tripathi in both the films, is also returning and now we have exclusively learnt that actor Amrita Rao will be reprising her role of Sandhya from the first film as well. Amrita Rao joins Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3

A source close to the development informs us, “Amrita is returning as Arshad's wife in Jolly LLB 3, continuing their story from the first part. With her entry, it's a complete unification of Jolly LLB 1 and 2 cast.” The shoot of the third instalment started in May in Rajasthan and the source reveals that Rao was a part of that schedule. We reached out to the actor’s team for a comment on the same but received no response by the time of going to press.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Talking about the Rajasthan schedule, the source says, “The shooting took place in a very remote area in Rajasthan. The location was such that everyone had to walk to reach there as no vehicle could go on those roads.” Adding further, we have learnt that the team is shooting in Mumbai for the current leg of the film. “The next schedule of Jolly LLB 3 will take place in Delhi and the entire team will be heading there towards the end of June for the same,” the source shares. The third film of the series will see Kumar and Warsi’s Jollys face each other off in court.