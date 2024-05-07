Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 in legal trouble for allegedly making fun of judiciary: Report

As Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi get busy with the shoot of their upcoming film, Jolly LLB 3 in Ajmer, the comedy project has gotten into legal soup. A complaint alleging that the film disrespects the judiciary system has been filed against the film’s team in a court in Ajmer. (Also read: After Rajasthan schedule, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to shoot for Jolly LLB 3 in Delhi's Tis Hazari court) At the moment, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are shooting for Jolly LLB 3 in Ajmer.

According to a report by NBT, Ajmer District Bar Association President, Chandrabhan Singh Rathod has lodged a complaint against the makers of the film, claiming that the franchise makes fun of the Indian judiciary system, tarnishing its image as a consequence.

Know more about the complaint

Chandrabhan reportedly filed the complaint against the producer, director and actors for making fun of lawyers and judges. In the complaint, Chandrabhan apparently claimed that the film presents lawyers and judges in an “inappropriate” way which, he termed, is “humorous and indecent”.

“This decision has been taken considering the first and second parts of Jolly LLB. It seems that the filmmakers, directors and actors do not respect the dignity and prestige of the judiciary of the country’s Constitution at all. The shooting of Jolly LLB 3 is going on in the surrounding villages and areas including the DRM office of Ajmer, which will continue for several days. Even during the shooting of this film, the actors of the film do not seem to be at all serious about the image, prestige and dignity of the judiciary including the judges,” the report quoted Chandrabhan as saying.

He further added that the scenes of kicking a lawyer, chasing him with a stick, the judge eating ‘gutkha’, and money transactions don’t depict the reality of the legal system, and are not in accordance with the dignity of the judiciary system. (Read: Exclusive: Here's when Akshay Kumar starts shooting Jolly LLB 3 in Ajmer)

In fact, Ajmer District Bar Association has filed an application in the court of Civil Judge Ajmer North to stop the shooting of Jolly LLB 3. They have requested the court to issue a notice. As per the report, the hearing of the case will take place today (Tuesday).

What we know about Jolly LLB 3

Akshay and Arshad are reprising their roles as lawyers, with Subhash Kapoor on board to direct the project. They started shooting for the film in Ajmer on April 29. They also shared a funny video when they began shooting the film.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with us. Jai Mahakaal.”

The first Jolly LLB film was released in 2013 and its sequel in 2017. In the third installment, it is believed that Akshay and Arshad will be seen at loggerheads, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role as a judge. (Also read: 10 years of Jolly LLB: Saurabh Shukla recalls how Jolly LLB helped him interested in acting again)