Huma Qureshi joins Jolly LLB 3 cast, reunites with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi

Huma Qureshi has joined the cast of Subhash Kapoor's courtroom dramedy Jolly LLB 3. The film, which will pit Arshad Warsi's lawyer Jolly from the first part (2013) against Akshay Kumar's lawyer Jolly from the second part (2017), will see Huma reprise her role of Pushpa Pandey from the second instalment. (Also Read – Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 in legal trouble for allegedly making fun of judiciary: Report) Huma Qureshi joins Jolly LLB 3 cast

Huma joins cast

Huma took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared three pictures of her, posing with eyes closed for the camera. She wore a white kurti with floral motifs and paired it with a pink dupatta and earrings. She wrote in the caption, “Pushpa Pandey is backkkkk and looking pretty in Pink (pink flower emoji) #JollyLLB3 Clicked by the one and only @akshaykumar (camera emoji).”

Huma plays Akshay Kumar's wife in the franchise. Jolly LLB 3 will mark her reunion with Akshay after Bell Bottom (2021) and Arshad Warsi after Dedh Ishqiya (2014).

About Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi began shooting for their upcoming film Jolly LLB 3 this month. Akshay took to Instagram to share a fun video from the sets featuring him, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. The clip begins with Arshad warning everyone to beware of "Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly BA LLB Duplicate". Following this, Akshay is seen introducing himself as the "original" Jolly. The video ended with a glimpse of Saurabh Shukla.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with us. Jai Mahakaal.”

In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part.

Arshad and Akshay have also reunited for Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment of the comedy franchise, Welcome. Akshay starred in the first part, which released in 2007. Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, is slated to release in cinemas this Christmas on December 20.

Akshay and Arshad have previously shared screen space in Farhad Samji's 2022 action comedy Bachchhan Paandey.