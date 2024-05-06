Akshay Kumar's shirtless video on Jolly LLB 3 set sends fans into a frenzy; watch

It’s sun-sational

In the candid footage shared by a fan, Akshay can be seen shirtless, enjoying the warmth of the sun's rays.

A fan shared the video on Instagram. In the video, the actor can be seen sitting on a chair, shirtless and basking in the sun, with sounds of wind adding to the vibe of the video. Ever since the video emerged online, the video has gone viral on social media, with fans coming forward to appreciate his fitness. (Read: Here's when Akshay Kumar starts shooting Jolly LLB 3 in Ajmer)

One user commented, "He's my favourite Akshay Kumar”, while another user wrote, “Seems like he's 56”. One fan questioned, "Sir, what's happening in this intense heat?" One user simply wrote, "Nice”.

For the unversed, sitting in the sun is Akshay’s habit, which he reportedly enjoys especially during the summer season. His routine includes sitting in the sun from 8-10 am to absorb vitamin D naturally, which he feels is essential to maintain healthy bones and immune function.

More about Jolly LLB 3

In Jolly LLB 3, Akshay will be reprising his role as a lawyer, a character which won hearts for its wits and comic timings while putting spotlight on important issues. Actor Arshad Warsi is joining him in the film. It was recently reported that they started shooting for the film in Ajmer on April 29. Subhash Kapoor is directing the film.

“The first day of shoot went off well, and now Akshay is planning to join them on May 2. It’s a very unique concept, where the hero of the first film in the franchise, is joining hands with the hero of the second instalment, for a totally new film. Both the actors are very excited to collaborate again, as they both respect what the other person brings to the table. It’s a good synergy,” a source had told HT earlier. (

Last week, Akshay took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a behind-the-scenes' video of the actors in their lawyer get-ups from the set.

In the clip, Akshay and Arshad introduce themselves and tease fans about who is the real Jolly and who is the fake one. Akshay tweeted along with it, “Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi (Now, who is original and who is fake, we don't know that). But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride!! Stay with me. Jai Mahakaal". Read: Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar asks 'original kaun aur duplicate kaun' in BTS video with Arshad Warsi. Watch

The previous instalments- (2013 and 2017) starred Warsi and Kumar respectively as down-on-their-luck advocates, who stumble upon a life changing case. The film highlights important issues through satire and social commentary. Both films were successful at the box office.