Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
Exclusive: Here's when Akshay Kumar starts shooting Jolly LLB 3 in Ajmer

By Rishabh Suri
Apr 30, 2024 07:40 PM IST

We get details on how the shoot of Jolly LLB 3 is set to shape up in Ajmer with both Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar.

Get ready for probably the most exciting jodi on screen in the coming times- after all, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are coming together for Jolly LLB 3! And now, HT City has exclusively learnt that contrary to reports that only the pre production is underway, Warsi has already started shooting for the courtroom drama in Ajmer. The first day of shoot was on April 29.

Our source further reveals that Kumar is going to join the shoot now. “The first day of shoot went off well, and now Akshay is planning to join them on May 2. It’s a very unique concept, where the hero of the first film in the franchise, is joining hands with the hero of the second instalment, for a totally new film. Both the actors are very excited to collaborate again, as they both respect what the other person brings to the table. It’s a good synergy.”

The previous instalments- (2013 and 2017) starred Warsi and Kumar respectively as down-on-their-luck advocates, who each stumble upon a life changing case. Both films were successful at the box office.

Currently, Kumar is prepping himself for a busy slate ahead in 2024. Khel Khel Mein’s release date has been announced, and Welcome To The Jungle’s shoot has been underway in Aarey, Maharashtra.

    Rishabh Suri

    Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

