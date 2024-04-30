After Rajasthan schedule, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to shoot for Jolly LLB 3 in Delhi's Tis Hazari court

The much awaited third instalment in the Jolly LLB franchise has finally gone on floors this year, as the shoot commenced in Rajasthan. And we have exclusively learnt that actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will begin the Delhi leg of the schedule next month onwards. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3

“The shoot in the national Capital will go on for 30-40 days from June to July and it will cover various parts of the city. Both outdoors and indoors shoots are scheduled mostly near the Tees Hazari court area,” informs the source, adding the cast is mainly coming to Delhi to shoot the court drama scenes.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: Arshad Warsi reveals why he was replaced by Salman Khan in Bigg Boss, Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2

While Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to be shot in different states, Delhi has a major chunk of sequences. There were reports that the shoot might get cancelled or postponed due to the scorching heat in the coming months, but the source refutes any such claims.

“Everything will go as planned and there is no postponement due to the weather conditions. In fact, there are specific daytime scenes also, and whatever is meant to be shot in the sun, it would be done like that only," the source ends.