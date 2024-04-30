 After Rajasthan schedule, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to shoot for Jolly LLB 3 in Delhi's Tis Hazari court - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After Rajasthan schedule, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to shoot for Jolly LLB 3 in Delhi's Tis Hazari court

ByNavya Kharbanda
Apr 30, 2024 06:04 PM IST

We have exclusively learnt that actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are all set to shoot the Delhi schedule of their upcoming film Jolly LLB 3 soon.

The much awaited third instalment in the Jolly LLB franchise has finally gone on floors this year, as the shoot commenced in Rajasthan. And we have exclusively learnt that actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will begin the Delhi leg of the schedule next month onwards.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3

“The shoot in the national Capital will go on for 30-40 days from June to July and it will cover various parts of the city. Both outdoors and indoors shoots are scheduled mostly near the Tees Hazari court area,” informs the source, adding the cast is mainly coming to Delhi to shoot the court drama scenes.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: Arshad Warsi reveals why he was replaced by Salman Khan in Bigg Boss, Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2

While Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to be shot in different states, Delhi has a major chunk of sequences. There were reports that the shoot might get cancelled or postponed due to the scorching heat in the coming months, but the source refutes any such claims. 

“Everything will go as planned and there is no postponement due to the weather conditions. In fact, there are specific daytime scenes also, and whatever is meant to be shot in the sun, it would be done like that only," the source ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / After Rajasthan schedule, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to shoot for Jolly LLB 3 in Delhi's Tis Hazari court
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On