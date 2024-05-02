 Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar asks 'original kaun aur duplicate kaun' in BTS video with Arshad Warsi. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi
Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar asks 'original kaun aur duplicate kaun' in BTS video with Arshad Warsi. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 02, 2024 04:15 PM IST

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are now shooting for the third installment of Jolly LLB and have shared a new BTS video from set. Check it out.

The shooting for Jolly LLB 3 is underway in Ajmer with Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar on set with Saurabh Shukla. On Thursday, Akshay took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a behind-the-scenes' video of the actors in their lawyer get-ups from the set. Also read: After Rajasthan schedule, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to shoot for Jolly LLB 3 in Delhi's Tis Hazari court

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are currently in Ajmer for the shoot of Jolly LLB 3.
Watch Akshay and Arshad's fun video

In the video, Akshay and Arshad introduce themselves and tease fans about who is the real Jolly and who is the fake one. Akshay tweeted along with it, “Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi (Now, who is original and who is fake, we don't know that). But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride!! Stay with me. Jai Mahakaal.”

More about the film franchise

Subhash Kapoor is directing Jolly LLB 3. In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part.

Arshad and Akshay have also reunited for Welcome 3

Apart from Jolly LLB 3, Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar have joined forces for their upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle; they were last seen together in Bachchan Pandey (2022).

Welcome to the Jungle, which is directed by Ahmed Khan, will be out in theatres in December, 2024. Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika are also a part of Welcome to the Jungle.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar asks 'original kaun aur duplicate kaun' in BTS video with Arshad Warsi. Watch
