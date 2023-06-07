When Amrita Rao joked she wanted to see Kader Khan, Rajpal Yadav shirtless

Amrita Rao is turning 42 on Wednesday, June 7. The actor, who made her debut with the film Ab Ke Baras, went on to star in many well-received films including Vivah and Main Hoon Na. In a throwback interview, when the actor was asked about which actor from Hollywood she wants to see shirtless, the actor's unserious response surprised many. (Also read: Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they spent ₹1.5 lakh on wedding: ‘My saree’s cost was ₹3000, didn't want designer clothes') Amrita Rao is celebrating her 42nd birthday on Wednesday, June 7.

Amrita's fun-filled interview

In a 2011 interview with Zoom, Amrita was asked a number of rapid-fire questions, to which the actor answered in a fun-filled, light-hearted manner. When asked which Hollywood actor does she want to see shirtless, Amrita quipped instantly, "Kader Khan!" When the interviewer pressed on to elicit a better response, the actor was still in no mood to give a serious name. She then added, “Rajpal Yadav!”

On Shahid being her most fun co-star

In the interview, Amrita also answered to a number of questions about her career and co-stars. When asked whether she would prefer to be called pretty or beautiful, she said she would want to be known as "someone with a good personality." Then, as she was asked to choose which actor among Shahid Kapoor and Harman Baweja was her most fun co-star, she said that even though she got along with Harman very well, she would pick Shahid. Amrita also picked Deepika Padukone as that one actor from the industry whose sense of style she admires the most.

When asked about how she reacts when someone in the industry tries to hit on her, she said that it depended on her upbringing and her guardedness as a personality. She said that she has always had the support of her family, especially her mother from a very young age and that has helped her a lot as well.

Amrita Rao has been part of a number of films such as Masti, Main Hoon Na and Welcome To Sajjanpur. She took a break from acting after she married RJ Anmol in 2016. The actor marked her comeback to films with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray in 2019. Amrita and RJ Anmol also welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Veer, in November 2020.

