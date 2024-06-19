Priyanka Chopra gets injured on the sets of The Bluff, shares pics of her wound. See here

Priyanka Chopra often keeps her fans posted on her day-to-day activities as an actor and a mother through her social media. The actor has now injured herself during the shoot of her upcoming film The Bluff. On Wednesday morning, the actor took to her Instagram Stories to share an update on the shoot, and posted a picture of her injury on her throat. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra congratulates ‘angel’ Angelina Jolie, daughter Vivienne on Tony Award win: I'm so inspired by you) Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for The Bluff.

Priyanka gets injured

In the new picture, Priyanka showed how there was a cut just below her throat, forming a bloody wound. Although the cut did not seem too deep, it sure looked painful. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Oh the professional hazards on my jobs.” She added the hashtags latest acquisition, the bluff and stunts.

More details

In the next update on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a picture of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas having a fun time with her drawing notebook and colour pencils. “Reunited (red heart emoticon),” she wrote in the caption.

Priyanka penned a sweet message for Nick Jonas last week on the occasion of Father’s Day. She shared a picture of Nick feeding Malti with a milk bottle while looking out of the window. In the caption, she wrote, “Watching you with our daughter fills my heart with gratitude. You’re an amazing dad and husband. @nickjonas (heart emoji) #HappyFathersDay.”

Priyanka is busy shooting for her upcoming film, The Bluff. Directed by Frank E Flowers, The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.