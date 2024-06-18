Priyanka Chopra congratulates ‘angel’ Angelina Jolie, daughter Vivienne on Tony Award win: I'm so inspired by you

Priyanka Chopra is all praise for Angelina Jolie, who won her first Tony Award for her production The Outsiders. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Priyanka congratulated Angelina Jolie and he daughter Vivienne as well. Angelina bagged the Tony for the Best Musical. (Also Read | Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne shuts down 2024 Tony Awards after dumping Brad Pitt’s name: Watch) Priyanka Chopra dedicated a post to Angelina Jolie.

Priyanka pens a note for Angelina

Priyanka posted a candid picture of Angelina and Vivienne from the event. She wrote, "Huge congratulations to this angel who deserves everything in life and more! Congratulations on winning the Tony for best musical for The Outsiders and also multiple awards and 12 nominations!! You're a force and I'm so inspired by you everyday @angelinajolie. Congratulations Vivian (sic)."

Priyanka posted a candid picture of Angelina and Vivienne.

About The Outsiders

The Outsiders, a gritty adaptation of the classic young adult novel, won the Tony Award for Best Musical. The musical based on the beloved SE Hinton book is about rival gangs of haves and have-nots in 1960s Oklahoma. While Angelina was a producer, Vivienne was the producer assistant on the show.

Angelina at Tony Award event

For the event, Angelina wore a gorgeous teal gown and complemented her look with a matching shawl. 15-year-old daughter Vivienne sported an adorable coordinated outfit consisting of a white shirt, teal vest, and pants. Earlier speaking with Deadline, Angelina had spoken about Vivienne. "She appreciates all theatre but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to. And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way,” she had said.

Priyanka's upcoming film

Fans will see Priyanka in her upcoming film The Bluff. Directed by Frank E Flowers, The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, The Bluff promises to be a thrilling adventure.