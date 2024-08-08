Trump back in dead-even race? Ex-President reportedly 'upset' about Harris’ surging poll numbers, fundraising record

While both Democrats and Republicans are escalating their efforts to woo American voters to secure the White House seat, Donald Trump is said to have been complaining about the “unfair” move of fielding Kamala Harris against him rather than Joe Biden. According to Trump insiders, the Republican leader is allegedly snapping at his campaign staff over Harris' funding total and the huge and rowdy audiences she has been gathering to her rallies in comparison to his.(AP )

With the addition of Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) as the vice presidential candidate, the Harris campaign is beginning to annoy Trump in a different way, the Washington Post reported.

The photos of boisterous and enthusiastic fans of Harris and Walz in Philadelphia, Wisconsin, and Michigan over the past several days have driven Trump's ire, which may result in a campaign shake-up, the report stated.

Trump planning to change campaign staff?

Trump now finds himself back in a “dead-even race”, according to five people close to the campaign. “In the face of new Democratic momentum, he has grown increasingly upset about Harris’s surging poll numbers and media coverage since replacing Biden on the ticket.”

Not just this, he has reportedly started asking friends and allies about his campaign staff performance and there are chances that it may lead to staff changes. However, Trump “has not confirmed” if he planning such move and has rather extended support for campaign staff in recent days, the Post's Josh Dawsey and Michael Scherer reported, citing a person close to the GOP leader.

Moreover, Trump has questioned his staff “why Harris is raising so much more money than him”. According to the insiders, the GOP presidential candidate's Tuesday afternoon post on Truth Social, which included some “nicknames, falsehoods and baseless accusations” against Harris, suggested he was still “steaming”.

A look at Harris' massive fundraising haul

Harris, the presumed Democratic Party nominee, has raised a record $310 million in July, according to a statement released by her team on Friday. She is running against Trump In the US presidential race.

In contrast, the Trump campaign raised $138.7 million in July and currently has $327 million in cash on hand.

Harris, 59, is the sole contender who has submitted documents to represent the Democratic Party as the nominee for the presidential election scheduled for November 5. Her nomination came after Joe Biden's exit from the race.