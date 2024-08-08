Joe Biden predicts what will happen if Trump loses 2024 White House race: 'You can't love your country…'

US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the White House, but he has not stopped himself from launching scathing attack on Donald Trump amid the White House race. Biden predicted that the GOP presidential candidate will reject a peaceful handover of power if he fails to reach the White House.(AP Photo)

In his first interview with CBS host Robert Costa following his surprising exit from the contest, Biden predicted that the GOP presidential candidate will reject a peaceful handover of power if he fails to reach the White House.

“If Trump wins - no I'm not confident at all - I mean if Trump loses I'm not confident at all,” the mumbling Commander-in-Chief responded on being asked if there would be swift transition of power in case the former president doesn't get elected.

Following Biden's victory in the 2020 election, Trump urged his followers to demonstrate outside the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. This led to a brutal attack on Capitol, claiming lives of five people.

Trump made a bogus claim that he was denied a second term due to rampant fraud.

Biden weighs in on Trump's bloodbath remark

“He means what he says, we don't take him seriously,” the 81-year-old President said. “He means it -all the stuff about, if we lose there'll be a bloodbath.”

Trump's contentious remark about a “bloodbath” came while discussing the destruction he believes Biden has caused to the American auto sector by advocating for the production of electric vehicles.

Addressing a rally at Dayton, Ohio, Trump earlier this year declared that "it's going to be a bloodbath for the country" if he is not elected.

In addition, Biden brought up some of the local machinations being made by pro-MAGA authorities in the run-up to the November elections.

“Look at what they're trying to do now in the local election districts where people count the votes. They're putting people in place in states where they are going to count the votes, right?” Biden quipped.

“You can't love your country only when you win,” he added.

Biden's interview with Costa will be broadcast on CBS Sunday Morning.