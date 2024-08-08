Kamala Harris shuts down anti-Israel protesters at Michigan rally: ‘If You Want Donald Trump…’

During a campaign speech in Michigan on Wednesday, VP Kamala Harris faced down anti-Israel protesters bout midway through her speech who interrupted her address with opposition to Israel's conflict with Hamas. U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves at the stage during a campaign rally with her newly-chosen vice presidential running mate, REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz(REUTERS)

Harris attempted to acknowledge the protesters while maintaining her composure. “I am here because I believe in democracy and everybody's voice matters, but I am speaking now,” she asserted, trying to restore order.

As the protesters persisted in their disruption, Harris's tone shifted to a more combative stance. “You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking,” she stated.

The supporters then raised their voices and chanted, “We're not going back.”

The protesters, who were demonstrating against US support for Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, were eventually escorted away. This led to a heated confrontation between Harris's supporters and the protesters, with both sides shouting at each other before the situation was diffused.

Harris and Walz rally support in Michigan

Harris's visit to Michigan, along with her new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, was part of a broader effort to rally support among younger, diverse, and labor-friendly voters in key battleground states like Wisconsin and Michigan. The Biden administration's stance on Israel has been a contentious issue, particularly among certain voter demographics.

Earlier in the day, at a rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Harris echoed the campaign's positive outlook despite the controversies. “As Tim Walz likes to point out, we are joyful warriors,” she said.

Contrasting her vision with that of former President Donald Trump, Harris accused Trump of being stuck in the past and favouring a divisive style of politics. “Someone who suggests we should terminate the Constitution of the United States should never again have the chance to sit behind the seal of the United States,” Harris asserted passionately.

