Pelosi says she wanted ‘open process’ for Biden's replacement, but here's what Harris did: ‘Took advantage of it and…’

Nancy Pelosi said in a recent interview that she wanted an "open process" to replace Joe Biden, but Kamala Harris "took advantage" of the opportunity. Pelosi is believed to be among those who privately told Biden that polling showed he could not beat Donald Trump. Nancy Pelosi reveals how Kamala Harris ‘took advantage’ when she wanted ‘open process’ to replace Joe Biden (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP, AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"Many of us who were concerned about the election wanted to have an open process. It was an open process, anyone could have gotten in," Pelosi told The Wall Street Journal.

Biden ended his candidacy in July and endorsed Harris amid increasing pressure to step down. While Pelosi has denied any involvement in pushing Biden out of the race, she did admit that she was concerned about the viability of Biden’s campaign.

‘But anybody else could have gotten in’

Eyebrows were raised when Harris got the nomination despite not having any actual primary votes cast in her name. "[Harris] had the endorsement of the president, and she, politically astutely, took advantage of it and shut down — not shut down, but won the nomination. But anybody else could have gotten in," Pelosi said.

Pelosi backed the vice president shortly after Biden dropped out.

Pelosi also opened up about the Democratic National Convention (DNC), saying it was different from what the Democrats expected. "The convention is, of course, a different one than was envisioned one month ago, and it’s one that is going to be enthusiastically attended," Pelosi said, adding that the credit "goes to the president."

"He made the decision about how we would proceed, and I respect him for the decision. His selflessness is something that the American people admire greatly, and the reaction that people have had to it, I hope, is satisfying to him in return," she added.

Pelosi has time and again been questioned about what went into Biden’s resignation, and whether she played a part in it. She recently told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she did what she had to, but denied orchestrating the pressure campaign.

"You know what?" Pelosi said. "I had to do what I had to do. He made the decision for the country. My concern was not about the president, it was about his campaign. As he has seen with the exuberance, the excitement that has come forth in our country."

Reports claimed that Biden is unhappy with how powerful Democrats treated him, forcing him to drop out. "I have my relationship with the president, and I just wanted to win this election. So if they’re upset, I’m sorry for them. But the country is very happy," Pelosi said.