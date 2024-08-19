Trump ‘misses’ Biden, is less ‘motivated’ to win after prez dropped out, expert says: 'There's just a vacancy in his…'

Donald Trump may actually “miss’ Joe Biden after the president dropped out of the race, a psychologist has said. Psychologist Mark Seglin believes that the former president’s eagerness to win the election might as well be waning, amid feelings of being "cheated" by Biden and a drive for a second term as "revenge" for losing in 2022. Trump might also have been left with potential PTSD "markers" after surviving an assassination attempt. Trump ‘misses’ Biden, is less ‘motivated’ to win after prez dropped out, expert says (REUTERS/Tom Brenner, photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)

"Trump basically won - he killed and toppled the authority. He seems to miss [Biden]," Seglin told the Daily Express US.

‘To destroy people takes a lot of motivation’

Seglin said that Trump’s eagerness to beat Kamala Harris is not as strong as it was to beat Biden. Seglin and various insiders claimed that after losing in 2020, Trump began developing a personal grudge against Biden.

However, in the absence of Biden now, Trump may be experiencing an "emotional vacancy.” "This is not just a race for the presidency. This was a passion [for Trump] to destroy Biden, and he did and now what? " Seglin questioned.

"To destroy people takes a lot of motivation. A lot of energy. Your emotions have to really be catalyzed," Seglin explained. "Biden could do that cause Trump had some understanding that Biden was... a classy and cunning politician."

"Trump successfully put himself in the same place he's always been: the bad boy," he added. "So he becomes the villain, and he knows that the hero is not as white and pure as presented, and he figures out how and ruthlessly goes about destroying him."

"And he does destroy him, and yet that's always the problem in revolutions... after you've destroyed the tyrant, or the person you perceive as a tyrant, then what?” he said.

Seglin said that Harris is less "hateable" to opponents as she "kept a low-profile" compared to Biden. Therefore, Trump could now be less "motivated" to win. "I think there's just a vacancy in his emotional ability to organize a second battle," Seglin said. "He doesn't have the heart for it."

"I don't see her persona... gripping him the way Biden did and does,” he added.