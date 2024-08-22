DNC day 3: Nancy Pelosi says Harris ‘ready to take us to new heights,’ blasts Trump for ‘embracing political violence’

Nancy Pelosi began her speech at the Democratic National Convention by talking about the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration. She highlighted job creation, the expansion of the child tax credit and climate legislation. Nancy Pelosi says Harris ‘ready to take us to new heights,’ blasts Trump for ‘embracing political violence’ (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

“And I know that Vice President Harris is ready to take us to new heights,” Pelosi said.

The former House Speaker described Kamala Harris as a “person of deep faith which is reflected in her community care and service,” and said that the vice president is politically “astute and strategic in winning difficult elections.”

Pelosi also said that it had been “an honour” to work with Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, in Congress. She touted the Minnesota governor’s victory in a red district and praised him for voting for the Affordable Care Act.

‘Never before had a president of the United States so brazenly assaulted the bedrock of our democracy’

Pelosi went on to say that the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, made clear that “our democracy is only as strong as the courage and commitment of those entrusted with its care.” Blasting Donald Trump, she said, "Never before had a president of the United States so brazenly assaulted the bedrock of our democracy, so gleefully embraced political violence, so willfully betrayed his oath of office.”

“Let us not forget who assaulted democracy on Jan. 6. He did. But let us not forget who saved democracy that day. We did.” she added.

Pelosi also said that “we must choose leaders who believe in free and fair elections, who respect the peaceful transfer of power.” “The choice couldn’t be clearer. Those leaders are Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Walz,” she added.

Pelosi is believed to be one of those people who were concerned about the viability of Joe Biden’s campaign. She is believed to have privately told the president that polling showed there was no way he could beat Trump. Pelosi is also believed to have supported Walz while he was rising among other vice presidential contenders.