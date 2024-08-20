Nancy Pelosi gives weird response when asked about ‘residual bad blood’ between her & Biden, netizens say ‘You’re done’

Nancy Pelosi gave a weird response to a question regarding “bad blood” or “resentment” that might still exist between her and Joe Biden after her attempts to persuade the president to drop his candidacy for the White House. Nancy Pelosi hailed Joe Biden for withdrawing from the race, stating that he made “decision for the country.” (AFP)

Anita Dunn, a former senior White House counselor to Biden, stated earlier in the day that “nobody wants to have a fight with Pelosi at this time.”

During her appearance at CNN, host Jake Tapper grilled Pelosi about her equation with Biden and the fact that she hadn't spoken to him for long.

“It was four weeks and one day ago that he stepped aside. And I know that it's been very difficult for him. That's been made very clear by some of his top aides,” Tapper stated,

“Sometimes you just have to take a punch for the children,” she said ahead of Biden's unprecedented speech Monday night at the Democratic National Convention.

Her response made anchor Dana Bash burst into laughter as she asked, “Who's punching right now?”

Reacting to her question, Pelosi hailed Biden for making the “decision for the country.” She remarked: “My concern was not about the president, it was about his campaign. He has seen the exuberance, the excitement that has come forth in our country.”

Pelosi then wondered, “Why are we even talking about it?”, making Tapper to quip that “they're holding my cat hostage.”

Pelosi, 84, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden, 81, in May, and the incumbent President referred to her as the "greatest speaker of the House of Representatives in history."

However, Pelosi forced Biden to withdraw from the race following his appalling performance in a June debate against former President Donald Trump. The duo hadn't communicated since he stepped down from the race, according to a story published in the New York Times last week, and some sources even suggested he wasn't happy with her.

Netizens react to Pelosi's remarks

Meanwhile, social media users expressed their anger over Pelosi's remarks, with one writing on X, “Stay home, Nancy. You’ve lost all credibility.”

“She's acting like the excitement in the party is because of her. It's not. She didn't even want Kamala. Biden was the one who endorsed Kamala in his withdrawal statement,” another commented.

Also Read: Kamala Harris gets rousing welcome at DNC, avers ‘this is going to be a great week’ as Hillary Clinton ridicules Trump

“I’ve supported @SpeakerPelosi since the late 80s but no more. You or way over your skis. You’re done with me,” a third user reacted.

One of the users referred to Anita Dunn's statement about Pelosi, writing: “They are so afraid of this little old woman.”

“What children was she taking a punch for?” an user asked, stating that “she was the one doing the punching.”