With the arrival of Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, her supporters seemed to go wild after Beyonce’s “Freedom” started playing as the Democratic nominee walked upto the stage. Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appears during the first day of Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)

The US Vice President arrived at the DNC wearing a light brown suit. She introduced herself to the packed convention hall and informed the audience that they would be honoring President Joe Biden tonight.

“This is going to be a great week, and I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible President Joe Biden, who will be speaking later tonight,” she asserted, as per the Guardian. “Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you will continue to do, we are forever grateful to you. Thank you, Joe!”

Harris concluded her brief speech and left the stage after highlighting the diversity of the Democratic party supporters present in the room.

She declared that Americans are united by Democratic party's shared vision for the future of the country.

“This November, we will come together and declare with one voice, as one people, we are moving forward,” she asserted.

“With optimism, hope and faith, so guided by our love of country, knowing we all have so much more in common than what separates us, let us fight for the ideals we hold dear, and let us always remember when we fight, we win.”

Harris praises Kamala Harris' character, takes dig at Trump

Lauding Harris for her “character, experience, and vision to lead us forward,” Hillary Clinton gave a brief inside about her presence at the grant event tonight.

She said that she will uphold Harris's moral integrity during her speech at the convention.

She will discuss her history with Harris during the convention, describing themselves as “young lawyers helping children who were abused or neglected.” "That kind of work changes you. Those kids stay with you. Kamala carries with her the hopes of every child she protected, every family she helped, every community she served.”

Clinton, who lost the presidential race to Trump in 2026, made a comparison between Harris and Trump, asserting that “Kamala cares about kids, families, and America. Donald only cares about himself.”

She recalled Harris' five-word bold statement on her first day in court – “Kamala Harris, for the people” and stated, “That’s something Donald Trump will never understand.”