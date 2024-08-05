Nancy Pelosi suggests Joe Biden's name for Mount Rushmore, netizens react: ‘They’re going nuts’

According to the former House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, US President Joe Biden should be added to Mount Rushmore as an honour. In a clip released by CBS, Pelosi suggested adding Biden to the faces carved at Mount Rushmore as he is such a “consequential president.” The praise from her came after she defended herself about the recent Democratic mutiny against the president. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Joe Biden's mug at the Mount Rushmore. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(AP)

Pelosi suggests a place for Biden at the Mount Rushmore

In a clip from the CBS Sunday Morning Show, Pelosi was heard recommending Biden to be added to the faces at Mount Rushmore as he is “such a consequential president of the United States, a Mount Rushmore kind of president.” When asked about whether the 81-year-old is worthy of the honour, she said, “You have Teddy Roosevelt up there. And he’s wonderful. I don’t say take him down. But you can add Biden,” as reported by The New York Post. Along with Roosevelt, the rock upholds mugs of former Presidents including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln. Interestingly, Biden was born a year after the carvings at Rushmore were completed in 1942.

The paise from Pelosi came after rumours claimed she pulled the strings behind the curtains to orchestrate Biden opting out of the presidential run. After the debate between Biden and Donald Trump, Pelosi supported Biden however then started to declare publicly that he needed to decide about re-elections. Some of her close friends in Congress who second the need for Biden to step down included, Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.)

Pelosi denied allegations of orchestrating mutiny against Biden

On the CBS show on Sunday, Pelosi denied all allegations of being part of the Democratic mutiny which forced Biden to opt out of the upcoming elections. She said, “No, I wasn’t the leader of any pressure [campaign]. Let me say things that I didn’t do: I didn’t call one person. I did not call one person. I could always say to him, ‘I never called anybody.’ ”

When asked if she felt that Biden had to withdraw from the presidential run for the future of the Democratic Party, she said, “No. My whole point was whatever he decides, but we have to have a more aggressive campaign.” She claimed to have faith in the president and his decisions for the country.

The 46th president of the US was reported to be furious with Pelosi for her purported role in the revolt. However when asked about Biden’s mood towards her after the revolt she said, “He knows that I love him very much.” She also stressed the fact that she “never shared any conversations with the president of the United States publicly.”

Netizens react to Pelosi's Rushmore statement

The people of the internet were quick to react to Pelosi's statement about Biden's mug carved on the rock in South Dakota. A user on X wrote, “Pelosi suggests Biden should be added on Mt. Rushmore. LMAO … they’re going nuts.” Another user replied, “This is a «I'm sorry» to Joe Biden, after she pushed him out and inserted Kamala in his place. She is the root of all evil in the Democrat party. She is is the devil within.”

A second user wrote, “Sorry Nancy, Mount Rushmore is not a place to celebrate someone who lied about his mental decline, willfully and knowingly endangered the lives of the American people, crushed American families, undermined the Constitution, and weakened our country at home and abroad.”

A third user wrote on X, “Welp… we have reached peak insanity. Pelosi just said that Joe Biden is a “Mount Rushmore kind of President” and said that we should add him to the monument. Someone needs to step in and take the vodka bottle away from Nancy. This is out of control.”

Another user wrote, “Nancy Pelosi says she wants to add Biden to Mount Rushmore. I mean this would be pretty funny to look at,” while another shared a meme of Pelosi's statement.